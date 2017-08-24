‘Bachelor’ Alum Leah Block ‘Totaled’ Car in Scary Accident

Bachelor alum Leah Block took to Twitter to reveal she was involved in a scary car accident that left her car damaged.

Totaled my car tonight in an accident :( Everyone was okay, God was definitely watching over! PLEASE pay attention when you're driving! 🙏🏼 — Leah Block (@leahblock) August 24, 2017

"Totaled my car tonight in an accident :(“ she wrote in the early hours of Thursday, August 24. "Everyone was okay, God was definitely watching over! PLEASE pay attention when you're driving!

Though it's unclear what caused the accident, Block responded to a fan sending her well wishes by explaining that she was not to blame for the incident. "Thank you!” she wrote several hours later. "Just glad it wasn't my fault “

Block recently celebrated her 27th birthday and tweeted about the fun-filled day. “Today's agenda:(the last hoorah of 26) Mimosas by the pool @Rockies game @Broncos preseason game ....let's see how far I make it,” she wrote on August 19, before adding the next day: "I made it the entire day.. pretty proud of myself.”

The reality TV personality, who vied for Ben Higgins’ heart on the ABC show’s season 20 recently came under fire for a tweet about Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 of The Bachelorette and its diverse cast. “I’m sitting here watching @BacheloretteABC and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, ‘What is this? @LoveAndHipHop_? DEAD,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Monday, June 20.

Lindsay, who was the first-ever black lead in the Bachelor franchise, shut down the comment in a tweet while referencing one of her suitors, Lee Garrett, who came under fire in June for alleged racist tweets posted prior to the show. “Let me know if she wants to meet Lee…they sound like they would have a lot in common #ihavetimetoday,” Lindsay wrote.

