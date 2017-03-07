🌹A good way to end the week at the office! #thebachelor A post shared by Holly Wiancko 🎨 (@hollywiancko) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Fret not, they also sell regular clothes … Bachelor fans freaked out after finalist Vanessa Grimaldi teased them by posing for photos in a store that sells wedding gowns in Montreal.



The season 21 finalist posed for a photo at Le Chateau, on Instagram with Holly Wiancko, the store’s creative coordinator, sending fans into a frenzy over the weekend. “🌹A good way to end the week at the office! #thebachelor,” Wiancko captioned the snap.



ABC/Mitch Haaseth

According to TMZ, however, Grimaldi didn’t try on any wedding gowns and was invited by the store to check out the company’s new line.

Le Chateau also posted a pic of Grimaldi in a cute pink sweater on Monday, March 6, with the caption: “👀 #spotted @vanessagrimaldi30 lounging in our ribbed crew neck sweater.🌹 Shop link in bio. #regram #thebachelor.”

