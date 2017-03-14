Ben Affleck announced on Facebook on Tuesday, March 14, that he recently sought treatment for alcohol addiction.



"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he shared with fans. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

His post comes after Us Weekly confirmed that Affleck is happily co-parenting his three kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — with estranged wife Jennifer Garner.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“There is a lot of love and support there,” a source previously told Us. “They have worked out a way to have their family that works for them."

The pair called it quits in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!