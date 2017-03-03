The future is female. Bristol Palin revealed that she’s having a baby girl with husband Dakota Meyer in a sweet post to Instagram on Thursday, March 2.



“Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered 🙈🤗,” the proud mom-to-be, 26, captioned an image of herself gazing lovingly at Meyer, 28, as he holds up a sign announcing the baby’s gender. “So excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! 💕”

The couple announced their happy baby news — Palin’s third child, and her second with Meyer — on December 9 in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Courtesy of Bristol Meyer/Instagram

“We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!” they said at the time. “God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can’t wait!”

As previously reported, Palin, the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, rekindled her romance with Meyer in June 2016 after the pair called off their April 2015 nuptials. She announced her second pregnancy two months later, in June, writing on her blog, “I don’t want any lectures.” Bristol gave birth to their daughter, Sailor, in December 2015, shortly before the couple reconciled.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant is also mom to son Tripp, 8, with her ex Levi Johnston.

Palin and Meyer quietly tied the knot in June 2016, and matriarch Sarah, 53, gushed about the couple’s nuptials. “That’s the best, man — Bristol and Dakota and their little baby girl, Sailor,” she said during an appearance as a celebrity panelist on ABC’s revival of Match Game last July. “It’s all good. Welcome to our family!”

