The New Year could be bringing a new romance for Britney Spears!

The singer shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday, January 1 of her snuggling up to her rumored beau Sam Asghari.



“Happy New Year,” she captioned the shot showing the hunky Persian model with his arm wrapped around her shoulders.



The pair appeared to be enjoying an intimate dinner date, and by the look on the pop star’s face she was over the moon to be ringing in 2017 with him.

Asghari played Spears’ handsome, tuxedo-clad love interest in her sexy “Slumber Party” music video. They sparked reports of a romance when they stepped out for dinner at Japanese restaurant Gyu-Kaku in Los Angeles in late November.



He shared a sweet photo to social media of them at their table, but then deleted the image.

Asghari previously told men's self-improvement website MSI College that he was "a very shy person growing up" before entering the spotlight.



"I've learned that there's nothing a woman likes more than a confident man, not too cocky, just a very humble gentleman," he told the site. "No girl I know likes cocky."



