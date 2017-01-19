Reporting for duty! Caitlyn Jenner flew across the country to Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 19, just ahead of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

The I Am Cait star, 67, kept her look sleek and understated in a white shirt and jeans, black overcoat and navy blue scarf. She toted a large black purse in one hand as she made her way through LAX.



A source confirmed to Us just last week that Jenner would attend the historic event. The former Olympian has been a staunch critic of Hillary Clinton and has previously declared her hopes to serve as a “trans ambassador” during the 2016 election, making her a polarizing figure for the LGBTQ community.



Trump, 70, has also been at odds with the LGBTQ community throughout the election season. And his vice presidential pick, Mike Pence, has been a particularly vocal opponent of gay marriage, attracting attention last year when he signed a religious freedom law that members of the LGBTQ community said could worsen discrimination against them.



The New York Post reports that some of the president-elect’s advisers have told the real estate mogul to save a dance for Jenner at his inauguration celebrations Friday in an attempt to mend fences.



“It’s a brilliant idea,” a member of the incoming administration told the Post. A fellow Republican told the paper, “The image of Trump dancing with Caitlyn would send a strong message that he supports gay rights and trans rights. A picture is worth a thousand tweets.”

When reached for comments, Jenner’s rep Us, “This is a ridiculous story. There have been no discussions about who Caitlyn will or won’t dance with, or if she will dance at all. I can’t deal with hypotheticals and have no idea what any Trump aides hope happens. Of course, the real question is, if they danced, who would lead?”



On Thursday, a fellow passenger aboard Jenner's flight tweeted about a conversation that the reality star was allegedly having with a pal.

Caitlin Jenner is on my flight having a loud conversation about how Trump is great on trans issues lmao — Siobhan Thompson (@vornietom) January 19, 2017

Her argument seems like it's just that there was a trans woman in Miss Universe this one time — Siobhan Thompson (@vornietom) January 19, 2017

Jenner was a very dedicated Republican in the years prior to her coming out as trans. In July, she told audience members at a brunch for the American Unity Fund that she understood why people criticized her political views.



“I get it,” she said. “The Democratic Party does a better job when it comes to LGBT, the trans community and all that kind of stuff,” she said. “The Republican Party needs to understand. They need to know people who are trans.”

