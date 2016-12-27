Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday, December 27, four days after suffering a heart attack. The Star Wars icon was 60.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement to Us Weekly. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

As previously reported, the actress suffered a massive heart attack while on a flight from London to LAX on Friday, December 23. According to TMZ, an EMT on board the flight administered CPR and once the plane landed in Los Angeles, Fisher was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was in critical condition. Fisher had been in London on a book tour for her new memoir The Princess Diarist.



The legendary actress, who was born on October 21, 1956, rose to fame in the original Star Wars trilogy as Princess Leia. Fisher, the daughter of Hollywood star Debbie Reynolds and pop star Eddie Fisher, was born in Beverly Hills, California, and made her film debut in 1975 flick Shampoo. (Eddie Fisher famously left Reynolds for Elizabeth Taylor.)



Fisher later appeared in 1980s movies The Blues Brothers, The Man With One Red Shoe and Woody Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters. The actress also famously starred in When Harry Met Sally and alongside Tom Hanks in The ‘Burbs. She most recently reprised her role as Leia for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.



The actress was also a best-selling author, starred in hit one-women shows about her life, and was also known as one of the top script doctors, working on screenplays for hits such as Hook, Sister Act, The Wedding Singer and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Fisher also famously struggled with addiction and mental illness, which she chronicled in her memoir and show Wishful Drinking, where she openly discussed her battle with booze and bipolar disorder.

Fisher is survived by her daughter, Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, who she shares with her ex, talent agent Bryan Lourd. She was also previously married to singer-songwriter Paul Simon.

