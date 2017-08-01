Casey Affleck’s Wife, Summer Phoenix, Files for Divorce

Casey Affleck’s wife of almost 10 years, Summer Phoenix, filed for divorce on Monday, July 31, according to multiple outlets.

TMZ reports that the docs filed by Phoenix list the date of separation as November 2015, although the couple didn’t announce their split till March 2016.

“Casey and Summer have amicably separated. They remain very close friends,” his rep told Us in a statement at the time.



Affleck, 41, and model-actress Phoenix, 38, were introduced by her older brother, Joaquin Phoenix, in 2000. They wed in 2006 in Savannah, Georgia, and are the parents of two boys, Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9.

Summer is asking for spousal support and attorney fees, according to TMZ.

Affleck, who won a Best Actor Oscar earlier this year for his performance in Manchester by the Sea, gave his estranged wife a shout-out during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on January 8.

“Despite how I might think that I'm in charge at my house, it's my kids that give me permission to do this because they have got the strength of character to keep at bay all the noise that surrounds people that live publicly to let me travel for months at a time. I love you, Indiana and Atticus. Thank you very much,” he told the audience before adding, “And to their mom that gave me just about every good acting idea I ever had. Thank you very much, I love you.”

In the run-up to the Academy Awards, Affleck was plagued by sexual harassment allegations stemming from lawsuits filed by two women in 2010 who worked with him on the movie I’m Still Here.

He denied the allegations but still faced backlash during awards season, with stars including Brie Larson refusing to applaud his Oscars win.

In February, Affleck spoke out about the criticism, telling the Boston Globe, “I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!