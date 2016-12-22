Celine Dion and Donald Trump Credit: Franziska Krug/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

And that’s the way it is! Celine Dion reportedly declined President-elect Donald Trump’s invitation to perform at his inauguration ceremony on Friday, January 20, in Washington, D.C.



According to TheWrap, Trump, 70, and his team planning the event — led by longtime colleague and Celebrity Apprentice producer Mark Burnett — were unable to book the French-Canadian superstar, 48. A source told the website that the future POTUS’ hotelier friend Steve Wynn had promised to get the “My Heart Will Go On” singer on board, but failed to pull through.



Country crooner Garth Brooks also passed on an invite from Trump’s team, according to TheWrap. Additionally, the outlet reports that opera star Andrea Bocelli met with Trump and agreed to perform, but ultimately decided to bow out after feeling pressure from fans who do not support the reality star-turned-politician.

As Us Weekly previously reported, David Foster declined an offer to organize Trump’s inaugural festivities after Page Six reported that the music producer, 67, was scheduled to arrange the performers.



"I was invited to participate and I politely declined," Foster said in a statement to Us on December 17. "I have no idea where this story came from. Neither me nor my manager was ever contacted by Page Six or any other media outlet."

So far, the only performer confirmed to participate is America’s Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho. The 16-year-old — who was runner-up on 2010’s season 5 of AGT — will be singing the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony.



“It’s gonna be awesome!” Evancho, who has previously performed for President Barack Obama, said during a December 14 appearance on the Today show. “I felt really honored. To be able to sing for the office, it’s a great honor for me.”



