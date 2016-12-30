Unrepentant. Charlie Sheen took to Twitter on Thursday, December 29, to respond to criticism over his tweet a day earlier asking God to take president-elect Donald Trump next.

The Two and a Half Men alum appeared to be referencing the recent deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, within one day of each other when he tweeted the following on Wednesday night: "Dear God; Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please!" It was followed by an emoji giving the bird.



The controversial star, 51, then faced a torrent of criticism on Twitter, and even his former TV mom, Holland Taylor, lightly chided him, tweeting a one word reply, "Charles!!!"

Nevertheless, his post was liked 70,000 times, retweeted 37,000 times and attracted 14,000 replies.



Some told Sheen that he was out of line for wishing death on anyone, others suggested there would be far less humor involved if he'd tweeted the same sentiment about President Barack Obama.



But the outspoken actor didn't back down, instead posting a poem of sorts in response on Thursday afternoon. "The media's reaction to last night's tweet, is inanely emblematic of the panoramic timorousness, draped vastly and wantonly, across any and all expressions of hope of joy, that we now date to publish or impart. Oh, and by the way, I was talking to God, not you."



The former Apprentice star, who is set to take office in a little more than three weeks, has yet to respond to either of Sheen's tweets.



