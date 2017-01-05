Chris Brown and Soulja Boy Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

Ready for a knockout! Chris Brown and Soulja Boy may be taking their explosive, talked-about feud to the boxing ring.

Soulja Boy, 26, shared a poster on his Instagram account for a fight between the two musicians, which appears to be sponsored by Floyd Mayweather’s company, Mayweather Promotions. “It’s going down! Signed my contract I’m leaving the fight with $1,000,000 I got the best ever my big bro @floydmayweather training me damn,” the “Crank That” rapper wrote on Thursday, January 5, adding that it will be in Las Vegas in March.

The Chicago native added on Twitter that he invited two of Brown’s most famous exes to the event. “I invited Rihanna & Karrueche [Tran] to the fight. I know they don’t want this bitch n---a Chris Brown no more. But they can watch me knock him out.”



Brown, 27, posted an Instagram video on Thursday insinuating that he’s down to participate in the boxing match. "All jokes aside … seriously. We gonna set up this fight. It’s going to be professional,” he said in the clip. However, he took issue with Soulja Boy posting an Instagram photo of Brown's 2-year-old daughter, Royalty. "You can do all that, but one thing you gotta stop doing, my n---a, stop bringing my daughter into this,” the “Loyal” singer said.

It's going down! Signed my contract I'm leaving the fight with $1,000,000 I got the best ever my big bro @floydmayweather training me damn😈👊🏾 #TMT #SODMG March in Vegas !! On TV A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

As previously reported, the hip-hop stars’ feud started on Monday, January 2, when the “Turn My Swag On” rapper liked an Instagram pic of Tran, whom the Grammy winner dated on and off for four years until March 2015.

“Chris Brown just called me and said he wanna fight me,” Soulja Boy tweeted on Monday. The two entertainers fired expletive-filled insults back and forth on Twitter, and Soulja Boy alleged that Brown leaked his phone number online.



Soulja Boy (born DeAndre Cortez Way) later apologized in a Twitter video on Wednesday, January 4, and explained that his mother was recently hospitalized. “I know she’s not proud of my actions and what I’ve been doing recently,” he said. “I wanna make music with Chris Brown … I apologize. I’m back to the music.”



Despite the apology, he has continued to taunt Brown on Twitter about the boxing match. “So many n---az gon lose they money the day of the fight. I’m gon knock @chrisbrown bitch ass out,” he wrote later on Wednesday.

