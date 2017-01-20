It may literally rain on his parade, but Donald Trump has more than 8,000 participants scheduled to march in the historic event. Following the swearing-in ceremony, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will proceed 1.5 miles down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol building to the White House starting at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 20.
The 2017 inaugural parade will have a stronger military presence than previous years. More than half of the 82 groups in the procession are either active duty military members, veterans or university drill teams. Another 10 associations walking in the parade are police or border patrol.
The event will feature groups from 23 different states, including college marching bands and other university groups. Many of the marchers come from the rural communities that helped Trump to victory, as opposed to major cities. Members of the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of the USA will also take part in the tradition, a decision that has been controversial because some argue that Trump does not live up to the values of the two organizations.
This will be one of the smaller parades of its kind in recent history. In contrast, President Barack Obama’s 2009 inaugural parade had more than 100 groups and significantly less military presence, according to The Wall Street Journal. His parade featured groups from 48 states and from Washington, D.C. During the 2009 parade, Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, walked for about eight minutes before getting back into their vehicle for the remainder of the route.
See the full lineup for Trump’s inaugural parade below:
FIRST DIVISION
United States Army, Staff element
United States Army Field Band
United States Military Academy
United States Army
United States Army Color Guard
United States Army National Guard
United States Army Reserve
New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums
Caisson Platoon of the Third Infantry Regiment
Nassau County Firefighter’s Pipes and Drums (New York)
Wounded Warrior Project
Disabled American Veterans
Paralyzed Veterans of America
New York Military Academy
The Marist College Band (New York)
Boone County Elite Equestrian Drill Team (Kentucky)
West Monroe High School Marching Band (Louisiana)
Texas State University Strutters
Talladega College Band (Alabama)
Boy Scouts of America
SECOND DIVISION
United States Marine Corps, Staff element
United States Marine Band
United States Marine Corps
United States Marine Corps Color Guard
United States Marine Corps Reserve
Navajo Code Talkers Association
United States Border Patrol Pipes and Drums
United States Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team
Culver Academies Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes (Indiana)
Columbus North High School Marching Band (Indiana)
Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors
Norwich University Regimental Band and Drill Team (Vermont)
Rural Tractor Brigade
University of Tennessee Marching Band
Boy Scouts of America
THIRD DIVISION
United States Navy, Staff element
United States Navy Band
United States Naval Academy
United States Navy
United States Navy Color Guard
United States Naval Reserve
Merced County Sheriff’s Posse (California)
Coastal Florida Police and Fire Pipes and Drums
Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard (Michigan)
AMVETS
1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard
Girl Scouts USA
Franklin Regional High School Marching Band (Pennsylvania)
Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion (Virginia)
Lil’ Wranglers (Texas)
Boy Scouts of America
FOURTH DIVISION
United States Air Force, Staff element
United States Air Force Band
United States Air Force Academy
United States Air Force
United States Air Force Color Guard
United States Air National Guard
United States Air Force Reserve
The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes (South Carolina)
The Citadel Summerall Guards
1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment
Olivet Nazarene University Marching Band (Illinois)
Military and Department of Defense Kids Overseas (U.S. Naval Air Station, Sigonella, Italy)
Tupelo High School Marching Band (Mississippi)
Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Michigan)
Palmetto Ridge High School Marching Band (Florida)
Boy Scouts of America
FIFTH DIVISION
United States Coast Guard, Staff element
United States Coast Guard Band
United States Coast Guard Academy
United States Coast Guard
United States Coast Guard Color Guard
United States Coast Guard Reserve
Cleveland Police Mounted Unit (Ohio)
North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association
Palm Beach Police Honor Guard (Florida)
Russellville High School Marching Band (Arkansas)
Colorado Freedom Riders
Frankfort High School Marching Band (West Virginia)
Boy Scouts of America
United States Merchant Marine Academy Staff
United States Merchant Marine Academy Band
United States Merchant Marine Color Guard
United States Merchant Marine Academy Company
First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry
Virginia Military Institute
