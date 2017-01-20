It may literally rain on his parade, but Donald Trump has more than 8,000 participants scheduled to march in the historic event. Following the swearing-in ceremony, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will proceed 1.5 miles down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol building to the White House starting at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 20.

The 2017 inaugural parade will have a stronger military presence than previous years. More than half of the 82 groups in the procession are either active duty military members, veterans or university drill teams. Another 10 associations walking in the parade are police or border patrol.



Johnny Louis/FilmMagic

The event will feature groups from 23 different states, including college marching bands and other university groups. Many of the marchers come from the rural communities that helped Trump to victory, as opposed to major cities. Members of the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of the USA will also take part in the tradition, a decision that has been controversial because some argue that Trump does not live up to the values of the two organizations.



This will be one of the smaller parades of its kind in recent history. In contrast, President Barack Obama’s 2009 inaugural parade had more than 100 groups and significantly less military presence, according to The Wall Street Journal. His parade featured groups from 48 states and from Washington, D.C. During the 2009 parade, Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, walked for about eight minutes before getting back into their vehicle for the remainder of the route.



See the full lineup for Trump’s inaugural parade below:

FIRST DIVISION

United States Army, Staff element

United States Army Field Band

United States Military Academy

United States Army

United States Army Color Guard

United States Army National Guard

United States Army Reserve

New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

Caisson Platoon of the Third Infantry Regiment

Nassau County Firefighter’s Pipes and Drums (New York)

Wounded Warrior Project

Disabled American Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America

New York Military Academy

The Marist College Band (New York)

Boone County Elite Equestrian Drill Team (Kentucky)

West Monroe High School Marching Band (Louisiana)

Texas State University Strutters

Talladega College Band (Alabama)

Boy Scouts of America

SECOND DIVISION

United States Marine Corps, Staff element

United States Marine Band

United States Marine Corps

United States Marine Corps Color Guard

United States Marine Corps Reserve

Navajo Code Talkers Association

United States Border Patrol Pipes and Drums

United States Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team

Culver Academies Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes (Indiana)

Columbus North High School Marching Band (Indiana)

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

Norwich University Regimental Band and Drill Team (Vermont)

Rural Tractor Brigade

University of Tennessee Marching Band

Boy Scouts of America

THIRD DIVISION

United States Navy, Staff element

United States Navy Band

United States Naval Academy

United States Navy

United States Navy Color Guard

United States Naval Reserve

Merced County Sheriff’s Posse (California)

Coastal Florida Police and Fire Pipes and Drums

Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard (Michigan)

AMVETS

1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard

Girl Scouts USA

Franklin Regional High School Marching Band (Pennsylvania)

Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion (Virginia)

Lil’ Wranglers (Texas)

Boy Scouts of America

FOURTH DIVISION

United States Air Force, Staff element

United States Air Force Band

United States Air Force Academy

United States Air Force

United States Air Force Color Guard

United States Air National Guard

United States Air Force Reserve

The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes (South Carolina)

The Citadel Summerall Guards

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment

Olivet Nazarene University Marching Band (Illinois)

Military and Department of Defense Kids Overseas (U.S. Naval Air Station, Sigonella, Italy)

Tupelo High School Marching Band (Mississippi)

Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Michigan)

Palmetto Ridge High School Marching Band (Florida)

Boy Scouts of America

FIFTH DIVISION

United States Coast Guard, Staff element

United States Coast Guard Band

United States Coast Guard Academy

United States Coast Guard

United States Coast Guard Color Guard

United States Coast Guard Reserve

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit (Ohio)

North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association

Palm Beach Police Honor Guard (Florida)

Russellville High School Marching Band (Arkansas)

Colorado Freedom Riders

Frankfort High School Marching Band (West Virginia)

Boy Scouts of America

United States Merchant Marine Academy Staff

United States Merchant Marine Academy Band

United States Merchant Marine Color Guard

United States Merchant Marine Academy Company

First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry

Virginia Military Institute

