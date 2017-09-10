There is no end to this friendship. Drake Bell has exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that he and Josh Peck are now closer than they’ve ever been, following their highly publicized feud over Peck’s wedding invite snub.

While attending the 2017 Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Tournament for Autism Society in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 9, Bell told Us, “It’s interesting, we’re actually closer than we’ve been in a while … It’s totally great. It’s all love. We’re brothers, man. We’ve been working together for 18 years, maybe even longer now. So we’ve had our ups, we’ve had our downs, it’s like we’re real brothers. It’s kind of that sibling rivalry and sibling love and it’s the whole thing.”

When asked what caused the feud between the former Drake & Josh costars to officially end, Bell confessed, “We ran into each other at the VMAs. It was cool because I had called him and we were talking about meeting up. And that’s always kind of nerve-racking. ‘What am I going to say? Where are we going to meet? The ride over?’ So I was really happy that it happened organically. And he just kind of walked up behind me and I was like, ‘Oh. We have to deal with this right now.’ And so we were able to talk and hash it out and it’s all good.”

Looking back on their Twitter feud, Bell, 31, still believes his reaction to not being invited to Peck’s wedding was warranted — but admits that the reason why he wasn’t invited will remain between the two of them.

“I don’t think it’s silly that I got upset for not getting invited to the wedding. I think that was completely justified. But I was shocked at how viral it went. But it just goes to show that there is a real love for the show and for these characters,” the “Honest” singer shared.

Since reuniting at the VMAs, Bell shared that the two have filmed some stuff for Peck’s YouTube channel, and their significant others have become “bosom buddies!”

“I was like, ‘Be careful because you know we’re going to have to see each other all the time now that they are best friends,’” he joked. “But it’s a great thing and I’m really happy to be back together.”

As previously reported, Bell took to social media to vent in a series of tweets in June about not being invited to his former costar's wedding to Paige O’Brien. The two actors played stepbrothers on the hit Nickelodeon show that aired from 2004 till 2007.

