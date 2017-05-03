Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

A former porn star named Sophie Brussaux is reportedly claiming to be pregnant with Drake’s baby. According to TMZ, Brussaux says she’s three-and-a-half months along and claims she has text messages with the rapper, who she says allegedly instructed her to get an abortion.

Brussaux was photographed hanging out with Drake in Amsterdam in January following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

"This woman has a very questionable background,” Drake’s rep tells Us Weekly in a statement. “She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She's one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. These claims have always proven to be unfounded. If it is in fact Drake's child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”



Brussaux, according to TMZ, has hired NYC lawyer Raoul Felder. Drake’s rep tells Us that they’ve yet to see the alleged text messages.

The “Passionfruit” rapper was previously accused of impregnating Layla Lace.

Us Weekly has reached out to Felder for comment.

