Just add “life guru” to her lengthy résumé! Emma Watson gave life advice to commuters at Grand Central Terminal via an iPad on Tuesday, February 14, for $2 a pop.



The Beauty and the Beast star, 26, appeared on a screen hoisted high on a makeshift advice booth carried by writer Derek Blasberg for the social experiment, which allowed strangers to ask Watson anything for the cost of a cheap cup of coffee.

So I just "ran" into Emma Watson at Grand Central giving advise for $2 through an iPad booth... #welcometoNY #keepitwierd #emmawatson A post shared by Laura Berazaluce (@lauberazaluce) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:50am PST

“So I just ‘ran’ into Emma Watson at Grand Central giving advice for $2 through an iPad booth … #welcometoNY #keepitweird #emmawatson,” one bystander captioned a short clip of an interaction that she shared via Instagram.



David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In another photo posted by a bystander, Watson can be seen leaning forward on the iPad screen as she presumably answers a question from a commuter. A cameraman can be seen in the background, and a boom mic in the foreground.

Just Emma Watson giving life advice in grand central station A post shared by Sam Slover (@sslover) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:57am PST

Though it is unclear exactly why the Harry Potter actress opted to take part in the interactive experience, Watson is part of the upcoming flick The Circle, which speaks to the dark side of the digital age. It is also unclear where the proceeds of the raised funds will go, though the British actress is involved in a number of different charities.



In an interview with Total Film last month, Watson said she believes that between Beauty and the Beast’s Belle and Cinderella (a role she previously turned down), she thinks the former is a better role model for young women.



“She remains curious, compassionate and open-minded,” Watson told the site at the time. “And that’s the kind of woman I would want to embody as a role model, given the choice.”



Added the Perks of Being a Wallflower star, “There’s this kind of outsider quality that Belle has, and the fact that she had this really empowering defiance of what was expected of her. In a strange way, she challenges the status quo of the place she lives in, and I found that really inspiring. She manages to keep her integrity and have a completely independent point of view. She’s not easily swayed by other people’s perspectives — not swayed by fear-mongering or scapegoating.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



