Frankie Muniz is opening up about his intense experience with memory loss and how he’s learning to cope.

In a pre-taped package for the Monday, October 9, episode of Dancing With the Stars, the “Most Memorable Year” night, the 31-year-old actor spoke candidly about his health issues and longterm memory loss.

“It’s something I’ve never really talked about. But we were talking about being on Malcolm [in the Middle] and how it started, and I don’t really have memories of being on the show,” Muniz revealed during an interview with Us Weekly and other reporters. “My memory of being on the show is seeing the episode and seeing the show. So that’s what we started talking about and it became the story for the night for me, but it is true. It’s a weird thing. My whole life, it’s not just now.”

The Agent Cody Banks actor explained that he has been experiencing memory loss for several years. “Over the last ten years, my mom especially, because she was with me during all those years I was doing Malcolm and stuff, and she’ll bring up things, or trips we went on, or big events that you think that I would remember, and it’s a new story to me,” he continued. “I don’t know what the cause of it is. It’s not something I’ve looked into. Just like I said, it’s just how my brain is, so I thought that was normal. Like I didn’t know i should remember giant — going to the Emmys, I don’t remember that. I know I went.”

The race car driver told Us that he isn’t sure if injuries he obtained in driving accidents contributed to his health issues. “I’ve had a lot of concussions. I’ve had nine concussions, which I think if I was a ballplayer, I wouldn’t be allowed to play anymore,” he said. “But I don’t know. Like I said, it’s not something I’ve looked into … I’m not a doctor person. Every time I go to the doctors, they tell me I’m just crazy.”

Muniz’s girlfriend, Paige Price, has supported him through his memory loss by writing down stories he can look back on. “I get sad at the thought of losing my memory, because I know that I do,” the Big Fat Liar star said. “So she writes literally in detail — she’s a writer too, so it works — like a journal that I can look at any day. It does bring me back there because there is really cool, amazing detail.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

