Could he be any more perfect? George Clooney surprised a fan named Pat at a senior assisted living community for her 87th birthday.



The Money Monster actor, 55, stopped by Sunrise Senior Living UK in Sonning, England, on Sunday, March 19. Staffer Linda Jones posted a pic of herself with Pat and Clooney, who wore a leather jacket and a wide smile. “A dream came true for one of our residents today!” she wrote on her Facebook. “The lady in the picture loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work. So letters have been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true.”

The Hail, Caesar! actor even came bearing gifts. “And what was extra special it was her Birthday in the week. He bought a card and a lovely bunch of flowers,” Jones added.

The nursing home also thanked the Oscar winner for his visit. “Thanks #GeorgeClooney for visiting #SunriseofSonning and for making Pat, our wonderful resident, so so happy!” the company tweeted on Monday, March 20.

“This was a classy gesture from a wonderful man,” a Sunrise spokesperson told the BBC, adding that Clooney was holding the letter from the staff when he rang the doorbell.

George and his wife, Amal Clooney, who moved to Sonning in 2014, are currently expecting twins. The Up in the Air actor spoke publicly last month about becoming a dad for the first time. “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure,” he said on French program Rencontres de Cinema. “We’ve embraced it with arms wide open."

