Georgina Chapman was in the middle of preparing for Marchesa's fall 2018 bridal collection presentation in New York City on Thursday, October 5, when news broke that her husband, Harvey Weinstein, was accused of sexual harassment.

"The news came out right before the models went down the runway, so no one really knew it was going on until right after," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.



The New York Times published an extensive report detailing nearly 30 years of allegations against the 65-year-old film producer. The newspaper reported that he reached legal settlements between $80,000 and $150,000 with at least eight women in the film industry, citing interviews, legal records, emails and internal business documents. The report also included on the record allegations from actress Ashley Judd and a colleague of Weinstein's female assistant.

As the news made headlines, the executive announced he would take a leave of absence from his film studio and planned to file a lawsuit against the Times for its report.

It was business as usual for Chapman, 41, though. "Georgina seemed the same," the source tells Us. "She was putting last touches on all the girls, really taking command of the show and was similar to how she always is — firm but kind. She didn't look overly happy or sad. She was just laser-focused on the show."

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Weinstein said he "realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person" and revealed that he plans to work with a team of therapists. His attorney Lisa Bloom said in a statement to the Times that her client "denies many of the accusations as patently false." Charles Harder, another attorney representing Weinstein, told Us that they are "preparing" a lawsuit, with "all proceeds" going to women's organizations.

In a follow-up interview, the Oscar winner said Chapman "stands 100 percent behind" him amid the accusations. "Georgina and I have talked about this at length," he told the New York Post. "We went out with Lisa Bloom last night when we knew the article was coming out. Georgina will be with Lisa and others kicking my ass to be a better human being and to apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I'm sorry and to absolutely mean it."

