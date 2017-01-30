Strutting their stuff! From the catwalk to the streets of New York. Model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid stepped out for a cause on Sunday, January 29 when they marched for the “No Ban, No Wall’ protest in Manhattan.

The siblings took part in the rally protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, and were spotted marching and chanting, as they got involved with the bustling crowd.

Gigi, 21, and Bella, 20, held a sign that read: “We are all Hindus, B u ddhists, Mulisms, Atheists, Christians, Jews,” with the word “HUMANS” highlighted.



January 29: #GigiHadid and #BellaHadid at the #NoBanNoWall march in New York City. A photo posted by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

The crowds were rallying against Trump’s executive order that bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering America for at least the next 90-days.



The ban also completely suspends the United States’ Syrian refugee program.

#NoBanNoWall A photo posted by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Gigi and Bella’s father, Mohamed Hadid is Jordanian-American and of Muslim and Palestinian descent.



Gigi is also dating singer Zayn Malik, who is a Muslim.

Many celebrities took the opportunity to take a stand against Trump's travel ban during the the 2017 Sag Awards on Sunday, January 29.

Ashton Kutcher and Louis-Dreyfus gave impassioned speeches at the star-studded awards show, while others took to the red carpet and social media to rally against their president.



Trump released a statement about the ban on Sunday. "America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say,” he said, via CNN. "To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe."



