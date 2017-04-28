Gwen Stefani ruptured her eardrum and was forced to cancel her scheduled Las Vegas performance on Thursday, April 27, Daily Mail reports.

On the advice of her doctors, the No Doubt frontwoman, 47, was unable to fly from L.A. to Sin City, so she had to pull out of the annual Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Stefani was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles after her eardrum ruptured, which happened during a flight on Tuesday, April 25.

According to Daily Mail, an announcer told guests before the dinner that Stefani could not travel or perform her 30-minute live set due to the unexpected medical emergency. The singer filmed a brief video in which she apologized for missing the charity event. “I am so sorry that I cannot attend tonight, But I wanted to send a message of congratulations to Andre Agassi and my dear friend Ronald Pearlman,” she said in the clip.

The black-tie event, which benefitted the Keep Memory Alive charity to help find cures for memory and movement disorders, honored the tennis superstar with the Community Leadership Award and Pearlman for his outstanding philanthropy. The other event headliner, Jon Bon Jovi, also performed for attendees and Jennifer Hudson filled in at the last minute, Las Vegas Review-Journal says.

The Voice judge has not yet acknowledged her ruptured eardrum on social media. However, Stefani — who is currently dating fellow judge Blake Shelton — appeared on both nights of the NBC singing competition earlier this week.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!