Harry Styles Reveals the Funny Gift Adele Gave Him for His 21st Birthday

What to get the person who has everything? For Adele, the answer was right at her fingertips. When fellow Brit Harry Styles turned 21 in 2015, she gave him the gift of music — her music, actually.

“For my 21st, she gave me one of her albums, 21,” the former One Direction singer revealed in an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw, set to air Friday, April 7.

And Adele had good reason for selecting that album — the bestselling disc of 2011 and 2012. (It also netted her seven of her 15 Grammys.) Explained Styles, now 23, “[She] said, ‘I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck.’ And I was like, ‘Geez.’”

Two years later, Styles — who will release his debut solo single “Sign of the Times” on the show — is still tight with the 28-year-old singer.

When he rang in his 23rd birthday at Cafe Habana in Malibu, California, Adele was among the roughly 30 guests. As the birthday boy downed shots of Casamigos Tequila with the liquor’s cocreator Rande Gerber (his wife, Cindy Crawford, and 15-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, also attended), Adele sipped margaritas.

An onlooker tells Us that the “Hello” singer later stood on the couch to watch others perform karaoke. Styles listened intently as well. The onlooker says when one singer belted out a rendition of Prince’s “Kiss,” Styles showed his approval.

“He was smiling during the entire song and threw a fist pump in the air at the chorus,” says the onlooker. “He looked like he was having a really good time with his friends.”

