Is Drake Dating Bella Hadid?

Drake and Bella Hadid sparked romance rumors earlier this week when he attended her 21st birthday party in New York City, but they "definitely" are not dating, a source familiar with the situation exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

The "Passionfruit" rapper, 30, was one of the many A-listers who headed to Socialista lounge in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan to celebrate the model's big day. An insider previously told Us that "about 30 people" attended the bash, including rapper Travis Scott, DJ Martin Garrix, talent manager Scooter Braun and, of course, Bella's sister and fellow model, Gigi Hadid.

Despite the fun-filled soirée, Bella's mother, Yolanda Hadid, who was also in attendance, shut down rumors that her daughter is dating Drake. "Are you kidding?" she said with a laugh after Andy Cohen asked about the speculation on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, October 10. "I mean, they're friends!"



The Toronto native previously dated Rihanna and was later briefly linked to Jennifer Lopez and sports analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, the latter of whom he brought as his date to the NBA Awards in June. "My stunning date for the evening," he captioned a photo with Gold-Onwude, also 30, on Instagram at the time.



Meanwhile, Bella dated The Weeknd for two years until November 2016. Just two months later, the "Starboy" crooner, 27, began dating his current girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Bella doesn't have any hard feelings, though. "Not anymore," Yolanda, 53, revealed on WWHL on Tuesday night.



