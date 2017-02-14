Uh-oh. Ivanka Trump took to Twitter Monday, February 13, to share a photo of herself sitting behind the Oval Office desk, which raised a lot of eyebrows and infuriated many social-media users.

Ivanka Trump/Twitter

In the pic, the first daughter, 35, takes a seat while her father, President Donald Trump, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — who met with POTUS, 70, at the White House on Monday — stand beside her. “A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!” she captioned the pic.



Though the post seemed well-intentioned, a large portion of the internet is peeved by Ivanka’s tweet.

“The Oval Office should not be a prop for the president’s daughter,” one upset user fumed, while another wrote: “You have no business in the White House. Our country is not run on nepotism.”



Take a look at some of the most heated Twitter reactions below:



@IvankaTrump you did nothing to gain that seat at the table other than being born to a rich father with a tie that's too long — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump @JeffreyGuterman What the hell are you doing in a meeting with a foreign leader???? — James Toupin (@Jamestoupin) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump Unelected women should not get a seat at that particular table — Gwen Ihnat (@gwenemarie) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump there's only one leader in this picture. the Canadian guy. he's doing a great job tolerating those other things in the shot. — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump Okay, you REALLY do not belong there. — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) February 14, 2017

@IvankaTrump I'm sorry, your job in the government is is what? — Ken Fitzgerald (@loudlong) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump the first woman photographed at that desk should be the one who earns the seat, not appointed by Dad. How out of touch are you? — Amy Rovin (@MomRovin) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump What qualifies you to be involved in talks with world leaders. You were not elected by anyone. — Char (@CHARHARTMAN) February 13, 2017

This isn’t the first time that the fashion designer — who does not have an official role within her dad’s administration — has caused a social-media firestorm. As previously reported, Ivanka posted a photo of herself and husband Jared Kushner decked out in black-tie attire for a gala on January 29, amid the chaos of Donald’s controversial immigration ban.



Many critics slammed Ivanka for the "insensitive" post, which she shared as thousands protested at major airports, including New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, in opposition to the president’s executive order, which indefinitely banned admissions for Syrian refugees, temporarily banned citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. A federal appeals court has since halted the travel ban.



In the latest issue of Us Weekly, an insider opens up about Ivanka and Jared’s influence on Donald and his policies. “Sometimes Jared and Ivanka are a big influence and sometimes he takes other opinions into account and does something they disagree with,” the source tells Us of the couple, who share kids Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 10 months. “They win some and they lose some.”



