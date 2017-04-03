Jacqueline Laurita at The Park Savoy in Florham Park, New Jersey. Credit: Dave Kotinsky/WireImage

Jac won’t be back. Jacqueline Laurita revealed in a new interview that she will not be returning to Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the reality show’s upcoming eighth season.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight for an interview published on Monday, April 3, the RHONJ vet — who was one of the original cast members alongside Teresa Giudice, Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo and Danielle Staub — explained why she won’t be participating in the next installment of the beloved franchise.

“Unfortunately, I will not be returning. I think the feeling [from the network] is that I no longer have an authentic connection with two of the season’s cast members,” Laurita, 46, told ET, seemingly referring to her former costars and enemies Giudice, 44, and Melissa Gorga.

As viewers saw on season 7 of RHONJ, Laurita’s friendships with series newbies Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania flourished, but she got into several explosive arguments with both Giudice and Gorga, 38.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

“I think they feel I no longer fit in with the group,” she told ET, adding that she was offered a part-time position on the show that could become full-time “depending on how my story unfolded and if I meshed with the group.”

But Laurita, who was already demoted to part-time for 2014’s season 6 of RHONJ before reclaiming her full-time status for season 7, was not interested. “I just felt that after being on the show for seven years and putting my time and everything into that, to not have a confirmed full-time decision, with that feeling that I had to kind of try out again, it just didn’t feel right," she continued. (Bravo had no comment when Us Weekly reached out for comment.)



During her chat with the outlet, Laurita did confirm the return of the infamous Staub, 54, who was let go from RHONJ in 2010 after two seasons. “I know she is filming,” Laurita told ET of the former reality TV villain, who has recently repaired her once-fractured friendship with Giudice. “But I don’t know if it has been decided if she is a Housewife yet.”

