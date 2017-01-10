For real? Jamie Foxx took to Instagram on Monday, January 9, to address the video showing him being violently attacked inside Los Angeles restaurant Catch.

TMZ posted the disturbing footage from Saturday night, where the actor and some friends were dining when a fellow diner approached the table to complain they were being too loud.

Eyewitnesses said things turned violent after words were exchanged and Foxx, 49, got caught in the middle.



But Foxx wanted to let his fans know what went down, and took to social media to explain the situation.

“Damn, f—k, word is out man,” he says in the video, where he’s holding a towel to his right eye. “I know you all heard about this s—t man. Saw some videos. I just wanted to address what happened from my perspective."

“All I was trying to do man, was keep my eye on things,” he added.



He then removed the towel to reveal one crossed eye, proving he was just playing a prank on his fans.



“I’m just f—king with y’all man. Everybody’s good. 2017. We don’t want no violence. We don’t want to get hurt.”

Foxx was at least able to use the incident to promote his new action flick, Sleepness.

“If you want to see me whoop some ass, you know what you can do,” he said, panning the camera to a poster for the cop movie. “Friday the 13th. Sleepless. Come see your boy kick some ass for real.”



