Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Welcome home! Jennifer Lopez returned to The Bronx, New York, on Friday, July 7, for a trip to Yankee Stadium with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer, 47, shared a photo with the former New York Yankees player, 41, and current outfielder Aaron Judge on her Instagram. "Three Bronx Bombers," she wrote, adding the hashtag #allstarsonly.

Lopez looked stunning in a light blue, double-breasted blazer and ripped skinny jeans. She showed off her signature hoop earrings while wearing her hair pulled back into a ponytail. Rodriguez, meanwhile, rocked a pale blue button-down shirt, tan khaki pants and dark sunglasses.

A-Rod famously played as a third baseman for the Yankees from 2004 to 2013. He was suspended for the 2014 season over accusations of taking performance-enhancing drugs. He returned to the field in 2015 before announcing his retirement in August 2016.

In a recent interview, Lopez revealed that she's excited for fans to get to know Rodriguez without his famous pinstripe uniform. "He played baseball, he was so focused for so many years. He's one of the greatest of our time. But as a person, I think, you're gonna see who he really is," she told Extra on July 2.

"He's a loving father. He's a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me," the singer continued, referring to the former athlete's daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. "He's caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be. I feel really lucky right now, so I'm excited about life, but I'm more excited for people to get to see who he really is."



Lopez, for her part, shares 9-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She and Rodriguez began dating earlier this year.

