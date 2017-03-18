Jennifer Lopez is already meeting the family! The "Ain't Your Mama" singer hung out with her new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's sister, Susy Dunand, on Friday, March 17.

Dunand, a Miami real estate agent, took to Instagram to share two pictures with Lopez and another friend. "Any given Friday! #miscuñis! #jlo," she captioned one photo, using a Spanish slang term for "sister-in-law." For the second shot, she wrote, "Simply sweet!!!"

Simply sweet!!! A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

The girls' get-together came a day after Lopez, 47, and Rodriguez, 41, stepped out for a romantic, three-and-a-half-hour dinner date at Casa Tua restaurant in Miami. The pop star showed off her long legs in a short white dress and strappy gold sandals, while the former New York Yankees player wore a navy sweater over a button-down shirt and white khaki pants.



Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

In the latest issue of Us Weekly, a source close to the Shades of Blue actress reveals that the couple have been dating "for about two months" and that she has more in common with A-Rod than her last flame, Drake. "He's a better fit," the insider told Us, noting that Lopez and Rodriguez are both parents. She coparents 9-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the 14-time MLB All-Star shares daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.



After the news of their blossoming romance went public, the pair enjoyed a romantic getaway to the exclusive Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Bahamas. They've since been spotted hitting the gym together in Miami.

"They definitely see a future together," a source told Us.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!