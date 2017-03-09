A little “like” goes a long way! Jennifer Lopez double-tapped a photo of MLB star Alex Rodriguez on Instagram on Wednesday, March 8, just hours before Us Weekly confirmed that the superstar pair are dating.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old athlete posted a photo of himself laughing openmouthed while on the job at Fox Sports, with the caption: “I’m excited to continue working with the @FOXSports family. It’ll be great to get back on the set with the guys for the regular season and postseason, especially the All-Star Game in my hometown of Miami. 📸: @nytimes).”

One day earlier, it was announced that Rodriguez had signed on as a full-time MLB analyst for the news station for the 2017 season and beyond. (The baseball icon played his final MLB game last August.)

Eagle-eyed fans observed that Lopez, 47, “liked” the image. Shortly afterward, Terez Owens and LoveBScott.com reported that the pair are an item. Us Weekly also confirmed the relationship — and revealed that the duo have been seeing each other for several weeks.



“They started hanging out a couple of weeks ago,” an insider exclusively told Us. “It’s been really secretive.” Added the source, “They’re in the same place in their lives. They both have kids around the same age.” (Lopez is mom to 9-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.)

The Shades of Blue star has liked several of Rodriguez’s Instagram posts before — primarily images that feature Natasha and Ella — though the former Yankees star has yet to follow Lopez on the social media platform.

On Wednesday, Lopez stumbled as she tried to deflect an awkward question about Drake, whom she dated for two months prior to her relationship with Rodriguez, during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

During a segment of the show called "Plead the Fifth," show host Cohen, 48, asked the singer, “Jennifer, you said in an interview that you were proposed to five times in your life. Name someone who you turned down.”

Lopez’s Shades of Blue costar, Ray Liotta, gamely chimed in, “Drake, right?” Lopez appeared flustered as she tried to answer the question. “Shh, no! Oh my God. Um … someone … ugh, I can’t. I can’t do it. Plead the Fifth.”

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, and was famously engaged to Ben Affleck. The fifth proposal remains a mystery.

Prior to Lopez, Rodriguez’s last high-profile romance was with entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki. The pair split months ago after nearly a year of dating. The athlete has also been linked to Hollywood A-listers such as Madonna, Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz.



