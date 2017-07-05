Peter Kramer/Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Joanna Krupa is fighting back at Brandi Glanville over the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s comment that her “p---y smells.” In new court documents filed on June 28 and obtained by Us Weekly, Krupa is requesting that Glanville’s tanning lady Katrina Brown be dismissed as a witness and to bar Glanville's legal team from doing a “fishing expedition.”

According to the document, Glanville filed a notice of taking videotaped testimony of Brown for the reality stars’ upcoming July 17 deposition. Krupa claims that Brown isn’t a reliable witness as she’s “Glanville’s BFF” and that both “Glanville and Brown engage in attention-seeking behavior in order to remain relevant, raising serious doubts as to Brown’s credibility and their motives behind her deposition.”

The document continues: “The court should enter a protective order barring Glanville’s fishing expeditions unlimited in time and additionally, prohibit Brown’s deposition in total or without limitations as such are … intended solely to harass Ms. Krupa and cause her to incur undue burden and expense.”

Krupa is also requesting “Glanville to pay all attorney’s fees.”

As previously reported, in November 2013, Glanville claimed during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that Krupa had an affair with Mohamed Hadid — who occasionally appears on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a friend of star Lisa Vanderpump — while he was still married to RHOBH alum Yolanda Foster. (They divorced in 2000.) According to the Drinking and Dating author, Hadid later allegedly told Glanville that Krupa’s “p---y smelled,” and that Vanderpump witnessed the comments. Krupa then filed a lawsuit against Glanville in 2015, seeking an undisclosed amount in punitive damages for slander, allegedly using her celebrity status to embarrass, ridicule and ruin her image and hurt her ability to get work in the entertainment industry.

Glanville took to Twitter following Krupa’s initial filing and alluded that she had apologized to Krupa. “When sorry isn’t enough & you sue 4 defamation of character shouldn’t that person have to prove they had character in the 1st place?” she tweeted at the time.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!