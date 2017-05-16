It's a new day! Joe Simpson has completed radiation treatments for his prostate cancer and is now "in the clear," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Simpson, dad to Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, finished the therapy in mid-March. "It worked!" the insider says. "The cancer went away and he's doing great!"

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2016 that the 59-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer. A source told Us that he underwent surgery and that his famous daughters were "super supportive."

The photographer recently went to Cabo to celebrate his health, and posted an Instagram photo of the blue ocean on March 16.

"He has a new lease on life. His kids are obviously so happy," the insider adds to Us. "There is always a chance [the cancer] can come back, of course, but doctors are optimistic."

Last week, Ashlee, 32, and her husband, Evan Ross, opened up about Joe's health as they attended the Lucky Brand Fall 2017 collection preview in L.A.

"He's so good. He's healthy, he's happy, he's doing great," the singer told Us on Friday, May 12. "Good old dad!"

Ross, 28, added: "Very, very happy with how everything turned out."

