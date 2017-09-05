John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been going strong for more than a decade, but even they have had their ups and downs. In a new interview, the 10-time Grammy winner recalled the time he tried to break up with his now-wife.

"I was really stressed and busy," Legend, 38, told The Guardian in an interview published on Sunday, September 3. "I was just like, 'I'd just be happier single right now,' and she was like, 'No.'"

Less than 90 minutes later, the couple reconciled and called off their very brief split. "She pushes me to be funnier," the "Penthouse Floor" singer gushed. "Not because she's trying to, I think it's just being around her. And to be bolder."



After Legend's interview was published, Teigen, 31, took to Twitter to respond. "11 years later, baby," she wrote, adding a crying-laughing emoji.



"It wasn't a typical breakup," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model continued. "He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.'"

😂 11 years later, baby https://t.co/Kr7p7u8sqq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

Legend and Teigen tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy, in September 2013. They welcomed daughter Luna, now 16 months, in April 2016.



The Cravings cookbook author previously opened up about the short-lived breakup. "I always joke, 'Remember when you tried to break up with me?'" she recalled in the December 2016 issue of Cosmopolitan. "He's like, 'Yes, sorry. Big mistake.'"

