Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher aren't ready to walk down the aisle just yet. In a new interview, the sports commentator revealed that he and his fiancée haven't set a wedding date because they're still getting to know the ins and outs of their relationship.

"We're learning more about each other every single day, what our life is going to look like and where it's going to be. Both of our careers and what we're passionate about," Rodgers, 28, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Tuesday, July 11. "So we're enjoying this time of being engaged, continuing to date and court each other, and getting to know each other even more. And then when the time is right, we're absolutely going to sit down and start planning that. But we're definitely taking our time. We want everything to be right and make sure we're in the right place."

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

After winning season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, the former athlete relocated from California to Fletcher's hometown of Dallas. "We just moved to a different place in a great neighborhood close to JoJo's family," he told the publication. "We're getting settled and moving everything in — there's clothes everywhere and we're getting our closets together right now. But we love our little neighborhood that we're in."



In the meantime, the couple are enjoying life out of the spotlight. "We're very relaxed and we love enjoying our downtime together and being in sweats," Rodgers told THR. "It's definitely slowed down [since The Bachelorette] and is much more normal now. We still love seeing our fans and fans that want pictures, but it feels back to somewhat normal."

When Rodgers and Fletcher, 26, eventually exchange their "I dos," he doesn't want the ceremony to be televised. He explained, "There's a distinct intimacy and privacy and it's a very special moment with family and friends, and I wouldn't want anything to tarnish that or to take away from that."

