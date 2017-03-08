Aaand another Duggar is off the market! Joseph Duggar is officially courting girlfriend Kendra Caldwell, Us Weekly can confirm. Watch their announcement in the video above!

“We are so excited to share the news with others that we are courting,” the 22-year-old TLC reality star told Us on Wednesday, March 8. “Our families are close friends through church, and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other. She’s the best!”

Caldwell, 18, who has known Duggar for years, is equally as excited for their journey.

“I’m looking forward to getting to spend more time with Joseph as we take this exciting step toward a new season in life,” the teen added. “It’s a really wonderful moment!”

In their announcement video, Caldwell adds: “I’m looking forward to side-hugs and getting to do phone calls and texting and also getting to do ministry stuff out in public and for everyone to know we’re courting." Duggar also revealed that he gave Caldwell a promise ring.

“The promise ring signifies that I promise I’m going to wait for you for marriage," he tells Caldwell in the video. “It’s kind of a similar token to what my other siblings have done. I just thought it was something a little it different.”



Their happy news comes on the heels of younger sister Joy-Anna Duggar’s engagement. As exclusively reported by Us Weekly, the 19-year-old accepted her boyfriend Austin Forsyth’s proposal on March 2 after a 15-year friendship and 4-month courtship.

"We just got engaged!” the Arkansas native told Us in a statement. "I’m so excited to be engaged to my best friend — Austin made it so romantic, it’s amazing."



Joy-Anna’s engagement follows older sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar’s weddings in June and November 2014, respectively; Joseph’s courtship comes after his brother Josiah ended his short-lived relationship with Marjorie Jackson in August 2015.

