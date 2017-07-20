Now a family of four! Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his wife, Tasha McCauley, welcomed their second child, a son, in June, a rep for the actor confirms to Us Weekly.

The couple are also parents of a 23-month-old son, whose name they have chosen to keep under wraps to protect his privacy.

"My son, he’s just a baby, you know? He hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself," Gordon-Levitt, 36, said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Michael in September 2015, one month after his son's birth. "And so, for now, I’m just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy.”

The actor and businesswoman have kept most aspects of their relationship out of the public eye. The duo quietly tied the knot at their home in December 2014, and in the beginning stages of their relationship, Gordon-Levitt wouldn’t publicly name his then-girlfriend. During a 2013 conversation with Howard Stern, the Snowden star opened up about his budding romance without revealing who he was dating. "I think I'm a pretty good person and a good boyfriend. Yeah, I just wouldn't want to be with someone who was disrespectful to me," he said at the time. "[She's] not in show business."



