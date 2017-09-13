There will be one fewer star in the ballroom when season 25 of Dancing With the Stars premieres.

Julianne Hough will not be returning as a judge of the hit ABC show, Us Weekly has confirmed. However, the other three judges — Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli — will be back.

“We are thrilled to have Len, Bruno and Carrie Ann back in the ballroom and look forward to welcoming guest judges wherever possible,” a DWTS rep told Us.



Adam Taylor/ABC via Getty Images

While the TV personality hasn’t commented on why she left the show, Hough, 29, married professional hockey player Brooks Laich this summer after nearly two years of dating. The couple wed on July 8 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and are eager to start a family, according to a source. “They definitely want to have kids,” a Hough insider previously told Us.



The blonde beauty shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 12, wishing her husband good luck on his first day of training with the L.A. Kings. “So excited for my love to start his first day of Camp with the @lakings,” she wrote. “I’ve never met anyone more in love with the sport. His dedication and respect for Hockey is unlike anything I've seen. Not only is he incredibly gifted, but he works harder than anyone and always after perfecting his craft. Not to mention he's one of the best "hype men" out there. He puts you in a state of mind that brings out the confidence and determination to achieve whatever you want. He believes in himself and in people more than anyone I know! If you're ever feeling down or insecure, he can turn that around in a heart beat! I know I'm his wife so it seems a little biased, but ask anyone who has ever played with him... he's one of the best there is. On and off the ice! :) I'm so proud and excited for you sweetheart! Go get'em baby!!!!”



Hough originally competed on the ABC show and took home the Mirrorball trophy twice before joining as a judge in September 2014.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

