Rare public outing! Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were spotted holding hands in Malibu during the Labor Day weekend on Monday, September 4.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Holmes, 38, is all smiles as she wears a knee-length dress, while Foxx, 49, coordinates in a blue shirt and pants. The pair both rock sunglasses, hats and walk barefoot on the beach.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in March 2015 that the Dawson's Creek alum and Foxx had secretly been dating for two years. Holmes would even go as far as wearing a disguise when she went out to meet him.

Gotham/GC Images; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Warner Music Group

Last year, the couple attended Barbara Streisand's concert in NYC together and celebrated Holmes' 38th birthday with a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. "Jamie is someone she can trust and have fun with," an insider previously told Us. "She's getting everything from Jamie that she didn't get with Tom." (Holmes and Tom Cruise ended their six-year marriage in 2012.)

A second source added: "They're very serious."

Indeed, Holmes and Cruise's 11-year-old daughter, Suri, is aware of the relationship, too.

Back in May, Holmes even visited Foxx in Paris as he filmed the 2018 Robin Hood remake. As a source exclusively told Us, "They’re going to go out to dinner more often. They plan to start going public."

