Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in therapy, but despite reports, they’re not going to couples counseling together, a source tells Us Weekly.

“They are not in couples counseling, but Kanye does still see a therapist every day,” an insider tells Us of the rapper, who was hospitalized for more than a week last month after suffering from what his physician Michael Farzam dubbed an episode of “temporary psychosis.”



Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kardashian, for her part, visited a therapist after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October. As previously reported, the Selfish author feared for her life as five masked men broke into her apartment, tied her up and stole a reported $10 million worth of property from the reality star.

According to another insider, West in particular has been benefitting from his sessions.



“He’s doing a lot better,” the source tells Us. “He’s definitely getting better at saying no to projects.”

As for their marriage, which hit a rocky patch amid the robbery and West’s meltdown, the source maintains that Kimye’s “bond is still very strong.”

As previously reported, the past months put a strain on their marriage.

“It’s just been hell for them,” a source told Us of Kimye’s marital issues prior to West’s hospitalization. “Kanye’s behavior took a huge toll on their marriage. But Kim feels relieved he is getting the help he needs. She thinks this is what it will take to save him — and help their marriage.”



