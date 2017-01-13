Kim Kardashian West arrives at 'L'Avenue' restaurant on September 28, 2016 in Paris, France. Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Six more people out of the 17 arrested have been charged in connection with the Kim Kardashian October Paris robbery case on Friday, January 13, Us Weekly can confirm.

The suspects, identified as Aomar A., 60, Pierre B., 72, Francois D., 54, Harminy A., 29, Christiane G., 70, and Didier Dubreucq, 61, were all charged with armed robbery within a gang, kidnapping and criminal association and face up to 30 years in prison. Some of the suspects were additionally charged with possession of ammunition, impersonation and holding false administrative documents.

The news comes just a day after Paris police charged the first four suspects: Yunice A., 63, Florus H., 44, Marceau B., 64, and Gary Madar, 27, who was the brother of Kardashian’s Paris chauffeur for her October trip, Michael Madar, and occasionally drove the reality star himself.

Michael was also arrested, but has been released without charges. Gary and Florus are accused of informing the robbers of the Selfish author’s schedule while in the City of Light for Fashion Week, and Marceau is suspected of traveling to Antwerp, Belgium, to dispose of the stolen jewelry.

Four of the criminals charged Friday are reportedly part of the group of five dressed as policemen that broke into the reality star’s Paris apartment, bound and gagged her and grabbed an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry from the residence. The fifth person is reportedly Yunice A.

Kardashian’s French lawyer, Jean Veil, told France 2 TV (via Reuters) that his client is “very happy, very satisfied, and to a certain extent reassured by the efficiency of the French police.”

In the meantime, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, has been resuming her normal life and returning to the public eye. She has been sharing family photos on social media and has chronicled her latest trip to Dubai with Scott Disick on Snapchat and Instagram. The mobile game mogul also returned to work and acted as a model for her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class on beauty techniques on Friday.

