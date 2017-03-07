Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Haters gonna hate! Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat on Monday, March 6, to poke fun at the internet trolls who criticize her curvaceous figure.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared a photo of herself that was visibly warped and exaggerated her hourglass figure, making her waist appear extremely tiny and her butt larger than life. "Haters will say it's photoshopped," she jokingly captioned the post.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Kardashian admitted during a livestream in August 2016 that she previously got butt injections, but not for vanity purposes. She explained that she battles psoriasis, which causes itchy red patches of skin to appear, and gets cortisone shots to help with the condition.

Like her sisters, the Selfish author is no stranger to a little nip-tuck. Last month, Kardashian was spotted leaving Epione Beverly Hills, a celeb-beloved cosmetic surgery office, after having her post-pregnancy stretch marks removed.

"I feel so excited that I finally did it," the mom of daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 15 months, later told her Snapchat followers of the procedure. "I've been so scared to do it, thinking it hurts so badly, and it didn't hurt that badly. So, I'm so grateful and I'm so excited. I love you, Dr. Ourian!"



A week before having her stretch marks removed, the reality star had her belly button tightened. "It f--king kills, but it will be worth it," she said on Snapchat. "If anyone that's had babies understands what it does to your belly button afterwards and how much your belly button changes, then you really understand how much you need Dr. Ourian tightening around your belly button so that it can look back to normal."



