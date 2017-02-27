Kim Zolciak celebrated Brielle's 20th birthday at "Fig & Olive" restaurant with Kroy Biermann Credit: AKM-GSI

Kim Zolciak surprised her daughter Brielle with a birthday dinner party at L.A.’s Fig & Olive on Saturday, February 25.

“I didn’t know. I had no clue,” Brielle tells Us Weekly. “Somehow all the people that I’m close with ended up here tonight.”

Guests at the bash included Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq and her husband, Bobby McCray, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, and singer Sanaj.

The menu for the evening included crostinis, mushroom croquettes, quinoa salad, kabocha squash risotto and grilled hickory hanger steak. For dessert, a four-tiered birthday cake was served, and Sanaj serenaded Brielle with an a cappella version of “Happy Birthday.”

As Brielle, who is dating professional baseball player Michael Kopech, made a wish and blew out her candles, her mom, Kim, yelled out with a big smile, “No ring!”

“I joke about no ring because I never want to let her go,” the Don’t Be Tardy Star, 38, tells Us. “The thought of her not being with me makes my heart hurt. But at the end of the day, if I ever had to pick anybody it would be Michael. I know they are headed in that direction and they are pretty young. But you’re never too young. When you find the one and it’s right and just works, it is what it is.”

Before the night was over, Brielle got one very special birthday gift: a Louis Vuitton duffel bag from her friends Todd and Savannah Chrisley.

“Todd and Savannah are like family I’ve known them so long,” Brielle says. “I just told my mom I needed to borrow her Louis luggage and she told me to go get my own. Then they got me a duffel bag and I was actually going to go buy the exact same bag when I got home. It’s crazy how the law of attraction works.”

So what’s in store next year for Brielle's 21st?

“My stomach hurts just thinking about it,” says the Bravo star, who has five younger kids with husband Kroy Biermann. “Every birthday that she has, I can’t even believe that she’s 20. I remember thinking, How am I going to do this by myself? She’s just been so easy and she’s honest. Brielle set a very high standard for all of my other kids.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

