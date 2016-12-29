Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, and Blac Chyna Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 28, after someone in the family experienced a medical emergency, TMZ reports. It's unclear what happened, but a source tells Us Weekly that Rob Kardashian was the patient.

As seen in photos obtained by TMZ, Jenner, 61, was joined by her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Chyna, 28, arrived separately, without 1-month-old daughter Dream. TMZ reports that Kardashian checked himself in because his diabetes flared up and he has gained weight because of stressing over his relationship with Chyna.

The trio were spotted outside the emergency room around 9:45 p.m. near Hidden Hills, California. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch wore a camo-print onesie while Gamble, 36, wore black sweatpants and carried a leopard-print blanket.

Kardashian, 29, who has suffered from diabetes and battles depression, recently reconciled with Chyna after a brief yet very public split. Earlier this month, the Arthur George sock designer revealed in a series of emotional Snapchats that Chyna left him and took Dream. He then posted fan-made memes of Chyna that compared her to the Grinch via Instagram.

"So I get home, and Chyna took the baby, took the whole nursery we built. And Chyna took everything that we built for the nursery for the baby, Dream, and she left, and she just left me alone and took the baby," he said in one video on Dec. 17. "I'm pretty upset, and I'm pretty sad because it's about to be Christmas, and I want to be with my baby."

Kardashian said that he was heartbroken. "This is a woman I fought my entire family for," he said. "I was in love with this woman to the fullest, and I was none of that to her."

Three days later, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the engaged couple were back together again after a "heat of the moment" separation. "He apologized to her on the phone. She was just sick of him and his behavior. She had it with his insecurities and jealousy," a source told Us.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for comment.

The story is still developing.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



