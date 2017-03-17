It’s war! Kristen Bell continued her furniture fight with husband Dax Shepard on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, March 16. The pair first dueled on Instagram last month over the placement of the the comedian’s beloved La-Z-Boy, which he positioned smack dab in the middle of the couple’s living room.

“It’s my fault. I bought it,” Bell, 36, told DeGeneres, showing the audience of pic of Shepard relaxing on the brown recliner. “Can you believe that? That’s my actual living room, you guys.”

While Bell blamed herself, she also pointed the finger at DeGeneres for having a beautifully decorated home. "But also this is kind of your fault and [Dax] pointed that out. Because the thing is, I actually maybe would have gone for it had I not come to your house and seen how jaw-droppingly elegant it was,” she joked. "I can’t come to your house anymore. That’s the point. I can’t come over anymore. It’s bad for my marriage."

While she’s hoping to find the chair a new spot in their home, she’s open to a little repositioning. "If I could just get him to turn it,” she said. “I feel like I’m in an actual movie theater in my living room. I have to shimmy behind him to go to the bathroom.”

The battle began when the Veronica Mars actress posted an Instagram photo of her longtime love in the chair on February 22. “This is not a bit. @daxshepard has sincerely suggested the new home for the lazy boy from his office be in the center of my living room,” she wrote. “He made an adorable argument about how epic his TV viewing experience will be if I let him keep it there. The man has lost his mind.”

The Without a Paddle actor, 42, fought back with his own photo. “My wife, in an attempt to discredit my character, will be posting a similar picture, but with the expressed intention of attacking my sense of style in home furnishings. The proof of this Lazyboy’s aesthetic appeal is written all over my face. #getcomfy #functionbeforefashion.”

Shepard also shared his point of view on DeGeneres’ talk show earlier this week. “I’m winning the battle — I certainly won’t win the war,” he said. “It’s so negative-gravity that if I sit in it for, like, six hours, my muscles atrophy. I honestly have gotten out of the chair and I feel considerably weaker. Like the astronauts in space, their muscles deteriorate. … So what’s funny if [Kristen] just embraced the chair for a couple months, I’d be too weak to fight back. If she just lets me turn into Mr. Burns in that chair, everything’ll be fine."

