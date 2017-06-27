Snip, snip! Kristin Cavallari joked about the possible vasectomy that her husband, Jay Cutler, underwent in a new interview with Us Weekly.

Last year, the Laguna Beach alum, 30, hinted that the couple was going to take permanent birth control measures to make sure that they don't get pregnant again.

"We are completely done. I can't imagine having another one. We got three babies in like four years. The baby fever is gone," Cavallari exclusively told Us. "We feel like such a complete family. Even if Saylor was a boy I would have been done. But now especially that we have a girl we're good. I don't want to rock the boat. It feels so perfect and so right that why mess with that."

When asked about their prior plan, however, she quipped: "I mean, things are reversible."

Cavallari and the former Chicago Bears quarterback, 34, who tied the knot in 2013, are parents of Camden, 4, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 19 months.

"Jay is the most hands-on dad on the planet. I mean, he really is great," Cavallari gushed to Us. "He’s on the floor playing with the kids. He’s alone with the kids right now while I’m here in Utah. He’s changing diapers, he’s getting them dressed, he’s even doing Saylor’s hair… I honestly couldn’t ask for a better husband and better dad."

The family recently moved to Nashville after Cutler was let go from the NFL. "We’ve owned our house in Nashville for about six years," the fashion designer explained. "Jay went to Vanderbilt [University] and the second weekend we ever hung out we actually went to Nashville." When not working or spending time with their kids, the couple still try to squeeze in alone time.

Cavallari likes changing up her look for date night, but Cutler prefers her to keep it simple. "He hates makeup," she told Us. "If I try a different color he's like, 'What are you doing?' He's like, 'Just go back to what you normally do.' Jay loves the minimal, natural look."

Cavallari recently teamed with Young Living Essential Oils for its new mineral-based cosmetic line, Savvy Minerals by Young Living. "They brought me on board to help launch the line, which I’m so honored and humbled by because I’m such a huge fan of Young Living," she told Us. "I haven’t found a brand that I really felt has checked all of the boxes for my needs. But Savvy Minerals gets the jobs done."

