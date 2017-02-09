Not a bad romance! Lady Gaga is dating her agent, Christian Carino, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.



The Creative Artists Agency agent was spotted kissing the pop superstar, 30, on the cheek at Houston’s NRG Stadium before her Super Bowl LI halftime performance on Sunday, February 5. He also brought Gaga to his close friend Tommy Hilfiger's fashion show in Venice, California, on Wednesday, February 8.

The “Million Reasons” songstress blushed and played coy when she was asked if she has any new men in her life during an interview with Ryan Seacrest on Thursday, February 9. The six-time Grammy winner was discussing her death-defying Super Bowl show when the On Air With Ryan Seacrest host asked if she celebrated her successful performance with a “wild and dangerous” man after the game.



“I don’t know! You know I don’t talk about my love life, Ryan!” Gaga said. "I’m really red. I’m really red, and it doesn’t go with my outfit.” Listen to the interview in the clip below!

The six-time Grammy winner has been single since she ended her engagement to Taylor Kinney in July. At the time, she told fans that she and the Chicago Fire actor, 35, believed they were “soulmates” and they were “taking a break” to work through their hectic schedules. Gaga also dated musician Lüc Carl from 2005 to 2010.



Gaga also tackled the topic of body shamers during her radio interview. She previously responded to the critics of her Super Bowl bod in an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 7, writing, “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too."

She explained to Seacrest why she chose to speak out. “Well, I mean, I couldn’t ignore that I saw my fans talking about that and that it upset them, and I think other people maybe that are just, like, normal girls and guys that either have their own body image issues or just didn’t think it was a nice thing to say,” she said. "I just thought that I would impart some of my positive attitude about it so they felt like they had someone who was strong on their side.”



