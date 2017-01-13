Princess Margaret's former husband, Lord Snowdon, has died at the age of 86, according to his picture agency Camera Press. Snowdon (real name: Antony Armstrong-Jones) passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, January 13.

Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Snowdon was married to Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister, for 18 years before they divorced in 1978. Princess Margaret died at King Edward VII Hospital in London on February 2002 after suffering a stroke. She was 71.



Tom Wargacki Archive/WireImage.com

According to BBC News, The Queen, 90, was "saddened" to learn of Snowdon's death. He was reportedly ill for some time prior to his passing.

Snowdon studied natural history at Jesus College in Cambridge before he decided to become a photographer. He was a photo editor for The Sunday Times and had his work published in Vogue and Vanity Fair. Some of his subjects included the late Princess Diana, Elizabeth Taylor, Jack Nicholson and writer J.R.R. Tolkien.

Claire R Greenway/Getty Images

Snowdon was also married to BBC researcher Lucy Mary Davies from 1978 to 2000. He is survived by his children, including David Armstrong-Jones and Lady Sarah Chatto from his marriage to Princess Margaret, and his daughter Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones, from his marriage to Davies.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



