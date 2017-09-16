Mario Lopez was reportedly assaulted in Las Vegas on Friday, September 15, and the man not only got in his face but also broke his phone, resulting in cops being called.

The Extra host, 43, was working out at the Planet Hollywood Spa in Las Vegas on Friday and accidentally bumped into a man when trying to leave the bathroom, according to TMZ. Despite Lopez saying “excuse me,” the unidentified man reportedly became angry and asked, “You got a problem?” As tensions escalated, an employee got between them.

Lopez, who had left his phone on one of the locker room benches before the incident occurred, said he wanted to get it and leave, but the man allegedly grabbed the Grease: Live actor’s cell and threw it against a wall with the phone smashing into pieces.

TMZ also reports that Lopez refused to press charges but agreed to have his phone replaced by the hotel. The man has since been banned from the facility.

Lopez seemed to be in good spirits later that night, as he posted pictures from Jennifer Lopez's All I Have concert at the same hotel in which the assault occurred.

Lopez seemed to be in good spirits later that night, as he posted pictures from Jennifer Lopez’s All I Have concert at the same hotel in which the assault occurred. In one Instagram shot, he posted a photo with his wife, Courtney Lopez — with whom he shares kids Dominic, 4, and Gia, 7 — as the couple smiled on a red carpet. In another, he shared a photo of the “If You Had My Love” singer performing with the caption, “My girl @JLo got down tonight….” before tagging Planet Hollywood.

Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

