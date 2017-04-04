Martin Lawrence is off the market! The actor and comedian, 51, proposed to his girlfriend, aesthetics nurse practitioner Roberta Moradfar, on Friday, March 31, she revealed in an Instagram.

And I said "YES!" ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life #Fiance #TrueLove #LoveofmyLife #MyForever #FutureWife #M❤️R #ILoveHim #IconicJewels A post shared by EFFACE Aesthetics (Roberta NP) (@effacebyroberta) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

"I said 'YES!' 3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life," the 35-year-old captioned the photo collage featuring her engagement ring, as well as two pictures of the happy couple. She also included the hashtags #MyForever and #LoveofmyLife, as well as several red heart emojis. In just five days, the post had racked up more than 24,000 likes.

The custom emerald-cut diamond ring, from Iconic Jewels Beverly Hills, features "M [heart] R" on the inside of the band. According to TMZ, the stone is 5 carats and worth $500,000.

Maury Phillips/WireImage

Lawrence's marriage to Moradfar, a Drexel University graduate, will be his third. In 2012, the Bad Boys star split from wife of two years Shamicka Gibbs; they share daughters Iyanna and Amara Trinity. From 1995 to 1997, he was married to former Miss USA contestant Patricia Southall, with whom he has daughter Jasmine Page.

