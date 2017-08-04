I guess I’m no mechanic Lol. But I'm all good 💪 Thanks for all of your positive thoughts and well wishes! pic.twitter.com/yGhOob1GLV — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) August 4, 2017

Michael Strahan is on the mend after revealing on Wednesday, August 2, that he lost "a little bit" of his pinky finger.

The Good Morning America cohost, 45, said in a Twitter video that the incident occurred while he was fixing one of his cars. "I gotta say thank you for all your well wishes about my little injury," the former New York Giants player said on Thursday, August 3. "Let's just put it this way: my mechanic days are over. Everybody knows I love cars. I have a lot of cars. I'm a car guy. I won't mess with the cars anymore in the way that I was, because if you do, you might lose a piece of your digit."

Despite the injury, Strahan is thankful that something more severe didn't occur. "It could've been worse," he said in the clip. "I'm gonna be fine, I'll heal up."



Still, Strahan notes the irony of the injury happening at this point in his life. "15 years in the NFL, nothing like this!" he said with a laugh. "I go out there and hurt myself all these years after I'm done playing. What is wrong with me?"

Strahan took the opportunity to acknowledge fans' support in a caption alongside the minute-long video. "I guess I’m no mechanic Lol. But I'm all good ," he wrote. "Thanks for all of your positive thoughts and well wishes!"

The Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life author didn't reveal the cause of his injury on Wednesday. "I had a little accident," he said at the time. "Lost a little bit of my pinky."

