Perfection on and off the screen. Just when we thought Milo Ventimiglia couldn’t get more lovable, he did. The This Is Us star, 39, once again demonstrated his love for his fans on Friday, June 16, in New York City.

A lucky couple snagged a selfie with the Gilmore Girls alum, who they met aboard a subway. The actor shared the moment on Twitter, making Us jealous.

“This is my new friend Steve and his lady. They’re from Saskatoon, I’m from LA. Met in NYC on a subway,” the former Heroes star wrote. “Promised I’d send the photo.”



Ventimiglia’s Canadian fans are all smiles in the adorable pic as he points back at them with his jaw dropped.

The day before, the actor appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote the second season of This Is Us, which will premiere in the fall. “I’ve heard the show being measured in actual tissue boxes, 1 to 5,” Ventimiglia said of the tear-jerking NBC series. “I’m more connected to my emotions nowadays.”

The TV star recently revealed to Us Weekly that the show is “a ways off” from disclosing how Ventimiglia’s character, Jack Pearson, meets his tragic end. He added at the time: “I really feel people are going to be crushed when that moment comes.”



