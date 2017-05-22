Naomi Watts says she's "doing OK" following her split from Liev Schreiber. The Gypsy actress opened up about their breakup in Vogue Australia's June 2017 issue.

"I mean, I'm single. I'm coparenting," Watts, 48, said. "There are good days and bad days. Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way. He's fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other. So, that's pretty much all I'll say."

INFphoto.com

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2016 that Watts and the Ray Donovan actor, 49, split after 11 years together. The pair are parents of sons Alexander "Sasha,” 8, and Samuel, 7.

"I feel I'm in a good place in my life and I want to make sure my kids are healthy, my kids are happy and things are going to go well. Those are my hopes for me and for all of us," Watts told Australia's Daily Telegraph in November. "I feel, whether you're famous or not, transitions are scary for anybody. I feel like change is always scary, but that's only because transition for anyone is new, and you wonder how things are going to go."

Z16/ACE/INFphoto.com

Watts and Schreiber first met in 2005 on set of their film The Painted Veil.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!